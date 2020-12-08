By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has again reiterated the commitment of the Adegboyega Oyetola administration to repositioning the economy of the state through Commerce for the benefit of all.

The Commissioner said the present administration is looking to explore all possibilities in the area of Commerce, Agriculture and others so as to boost the state’s economy and provide jobs for the youth.

The Finance expert stated this on Sunday in Gbongan while fielding questions from newsmen at an empowerment programme organized by Hon. Taiwo Oluga who represents Irewole/Ayiedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

Oyebamiji said it is the commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Government both at the state and federal level to empower small and medium scale buisness owners and through them stimulate the economy of the state.

The Commissioner while imploring the beneficiaries to use the items they got judiciously, commended APC federal lawmakers for remembering their Constituents who voted them into power.

“I am congratulate my sister, Hon. Taiwo Oluga for this feat, this is in line with the efforts of the state government to boost the state’s economy through commerce. The aim is to use small and medium scale buisness enterprises to galvanize our economy.

“We believe in our small and medium scale buisness, their contribution to the growth of any economy at their micro level can never be overemphasized especially in the manner in which they carry out their daily buisness transactions”. The Fellow of the Chatterd Institute of Bankers noted.

The equipments distributed include: 75 motorcycles, 45 deep freezers, 15 hair dryers, 18 grinding machines and 15 sewing machines as well as cheques of N500,000 given to four market women heads (Iyaloja’s) each.