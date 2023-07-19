By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has joined others in the state to congratulate the newly sworn in Commissioners appointed by the governor, Ademola Adeleke, just as he tasked them on service delivery.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed by him on Wednesday.

He noted that the newly sworn in cabinet members should see the project of Osun development as their first priority just as it embedded in the cardinal point agenda of governor Ademola Adeleke.

He admonished them to deligently discharge the duties accorded to them in their various ministries in other to fast track the developmental agenda of PDP led administration in the state.

Akinleye who rejoiced with the appointees also enjoined them not to disappoint their constituency and the party for they are chosen among numerous party members.

” I want to sincerely congratulate you all on the well deserved appointment, as the Chief of Staff to the governor, I want to charge you all to let us dutifully discharge our responsibilities that we owed our dear state through the visionary leader, governor, Ademola Adeleke, all eyes are on us, we must not fail to deliver, Osun is our collective project, we must make it great and proud of us all” he concluded.