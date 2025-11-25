Osun a Model for Subnational Climate Action – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has positioned the state as a leading example of subnational climate action and sustainable energy adoption at the recently concluded COP30 in São Paulo, Brazil.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Represented by the Director-General and Special Envoy on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Professor Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, Governor Adeleke highlighted his administration’s “deliberate and focused” climate policies, describing them as groundbreaking, far-reaching, and firmly on course for full implementation.

Speaking at Osun State’s well-attended side event titled “From Waste to Wheels and Watts: Subnational Innovation in Recycling, E-Mobility & Solar,” Prof. Obuaku-Igwe showcased the state’s pioneering work in renewable energy, circular economy innovation, and e-mobility. She stressed that Osun’s approach has strengthened its profile as a national leader in community-focused and scalable climate solutions.

She said COP30 provided a critical platform for subnational governments to move from declarations to measurable action. According to her, Osun State participated not for ceremonial presence but to secure tangible partnerships, funding opportunities, and technical collaborations that would deliver real benefits to residents.

Outlining three pillars of the state’s climate strategy – strengthening international partnerships, unlocking climate finance including Article 6 mechanisms, and scaling homegrown innovation – she spotlighted Osun’s progress in solar deployment, recycling enterprises, and the emergence of a “Green Livelihoods” workforce.

Prof. Obuaku-Igwe emphasised that Osun’s climate leadership is rooted in a governance culture that prioritises collective problem-solving and community-led implementation.

“Climate leadership must translate into jobs, improved systems, stronger institutions, and resilience for the people we serve,” she said. “Osun State is not here to simply attend COP30; we are here to deliver outcomes that follow us back home.”

The session also featured the screening of an Osun climate documentary capturing real experiences of residents benefiting from recycling, e-mobility and solar initiatives, further underscoring the state’s reputation as a pragmatic model for climate action in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Governor Adeleke has received multiple local and international awards for the administration’s climate-focused policies and programmes implemented through the Office of the Special Envoy.