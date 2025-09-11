Osun 2026: Artisans, traders endorse Adeleke for second term

Traders’ unions, artisans, and other residents under the umbrella of the People First Movement (PFM) on Thursday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, citing his record of creating a conducive business environment and executing transformative projects across Osun State.

The endorsement rally, held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, drew a massive turnout of supporters who praised the governor for what they described as people-focused governance.

Coordinator of PFM, Ayoade Luqman, said the move was necessary to appreciate the governor’s performance and sustain the pace of development in the state.

“The essence of today’s programme is to appreciate the governor for the wonderful job he has done in Osun State. In the last three years, he has performed beyond expectations, especially in infrastructure. We score him 100%. At the beginning, many doubted his capacity, but he has proved them wrong,” Luqman said.

He listed completed projects such as flyovers and road dualisation despite limited resources, noting that Adeleke had also recorded achievements in other sectors.

“It is not good to change a winning team. We want him to continue his job,” he added.

In his response, Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude for the support and promised not to betray the trust reposed in him.

“I will not betray your trust. You will always find in me Imole of good governance and democratic dividends,” the governor said.

He also urged residents to participate actively in the electoral process.

“I appeal to all eligible voters to register and collect their voter cards. Your card is your certificate of authority to vote and be voted for,” he added.