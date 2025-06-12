Ogun State Kicks Off 2025 Public Service Day Celebrations Friday

Ogun State will officially begin its 2025 Public Service Day celebrations on Friday, June 13, with a series of events designed to honour civil servants and promote health, unity, and innovation within the public sector.

According to a statement from the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, the week-long celebration will commence with a special Jumat service at the Central Mosque, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Activities will continue on Sunday, June 15, with a Christian thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Isale-Igbehin, Abeokuta. The service is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

On Monday, June 16, civil servants will participate in a health awareness and diagnostic event themed “Know Your Health Status.” The programme, to be held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta from 9:00 a.m., will provide opportunities for public servants to undergo basic medical checkups and health screenings.

Midweek activities will include a range of indoor games and recreational contests on Wednesday, June 18, between 9:00 a.m. and 12 noon at the Arcade Ground. This will be followed by friendly football matches between male and female teams from the core civil service and parastatal agencies. The matches will take place at the M.K.O. Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The grand finale of the celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 19, with the annual Public Service Day Lecture. This year’s theme is “Managing the Public Service for Excellence and Service Delivery in the 21st Century: The Role of Innovation, Adaptation, and Technology.” The lecture will be held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Onasanya emphasized that the celebration reflects Ogun State’s commitment to acknowledging the dedication of public servants and promoting a forward-thinking civil service equipped to meet modern challenges through innovation and technology.