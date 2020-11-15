Kunle Idowu

Nemesis on Thursday caught up with three armed robbery suspects as they were nabbed by men of the Ogun state Police Command.

The trio were said to be members of a robbery gang terrorizing Iju ota and its environs for quite some time before mother luck ran against them.

The suspects Bamidele Oluwashina 31, Adebowale Kehinde 32 and Oluwasegun Abayomi were arrested following a distress call received by the Police at Onipanu divisional headquarters .

They were said to have, at about 9:30 pm on the day, invaded Iju Love Bus Stop and Tipper Garage wielding dangerous weapons and dispossessing people of their valuables.

A distress call was said to have been sent to the Divisioal Police Officer of Onipanu divisional station, Bamidele Ishola Job who mobilized his patrol team to the scene and engaged the robbers in gun duel.

It was learnt that, having realized that the superior fire weaponry of the Police, the hoodlums took to their heels but one of them was arrested at the scene.

The entire vicinity was cordoned off while police intensified search for other members of the gang and with the help of members of the community, two other members of the gang were sighted ,trying to escape in a tricycle and they were lmmediately arrested.

However, a victim of the robbery, Tosin Ajayi who was matcheted on the head by the hoodlums was quickly taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

Recovered from the suspects were one cut to size locally made pistol and two live cartridges.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation,even as he also appealed to the public not to allow cultists to fester in their areas.

He also assured the people of the state that the command’s Violent Crime Intervention Squad was battle ready to combat any violent crime across the state.