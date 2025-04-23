Ogun Gov’s aide seeks more support to the less privileged through collaborative efforts

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Razak Daddah, has emphasized the critical role of collaboration between government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as a catalyst for promoting social equity and sustainable development.

Hon. Daddah made this known at the 13th Annual Charity Lecture and Appreciation Colloquium organized by the Less Privileged Children Encouragement Initiative in Ijebu-Ode.

He highlighted that strong partnerships between the government and NGOs in developing inclusive and lasting solutions for the underprivileged would spark meaningful social transformation, enhance community resilience, and foster a more equitable society.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye, delivered a lecture titled “Uniting for a Cause: The Crucial Role of Collaboration Between Government and NGOs in Supporting the Less Privileged.” She stressed that supporting vulnerable individuals must be a shared responsibility and called for enduring partnerships.

Hon. Adeleye urged NGOs not to view themselves as competitors to the government but as allies working towards a common goal. She noted that NGOs’ agility in reaching grassroots communities and their innovative approaches should complement government initiatives.

She further maintained that for lasting impact, government policies should be intentionally crafted to integrate and empower the innovative efforts of NGOs. According to her, investing in people would lead to a more robust workforce, a stable society, and a brighter future for all.

She added that transparency and accountability must anchor all collaborations, and urged government agencies, NGOs, and stakeholders to move from intention to action by strengthening existing initiatives and exploring new opportunities to uplift the less privileged.

In his remarks, the founder of the Less Privileged Children Encouragement Initiative, Dr. Rotimiolu Akinlesi, said the organisation is committed to protecting and advancing the rights of disadvantaged children across the country.

He pledged continued efforts to impact the lives of the underprivileged and urged well-meaning Nigerians to change their mindset and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.