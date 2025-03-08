Ogun Assembly passes bill to enhance procurement of manpower, modern equipment for TRACE operations 

As part of its efforts to the further strengthen the enforcement of traffic regulation and compliance across Ogun State, the State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Government to consider the recruitment of more manpower and the procurement of additional technological equipment to improve the operations of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in road safety and traffic management.

The passage of the Resolution followed an extensive debate by the lawmakers on a Motion titled: “Urgent Need for Enhanced Manpower and Logistics Support for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE)”, at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Sponsor and Chairman, of the House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Wasiu Ayodele, said that the rising population of residents across the State as well as the influx of foreign investors that had continued to boost commercial activities in the State necessitated the recruitment of at least an additional 1,000 personnel, to further enhance the Corps’ presence on the various roads across the State.

Hon. Ayodele explained further that additional manpower would help effectively in the enforcement of traffic regulations thereby promoting safe motoring; adding that the incidence of road and traffic crashes had warranted the need for the State to procure more trucks and technological equipment for the traffic agency to aid its efficiency and capability.

Other lawmakers including Honorable Yusuf Amosun and Wahab Haruna, explained that there was traffic congestion, especially within industrial corridors, including the influx of heavy-duty trucks and articulated vehicles; which required that more hands should be on deck to promote the efficiency of the corps; appealing to the State Government to explore private partnerships for funding, equipment and training support for the agency’s operations.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, applauded the contributions of his co-lawmakers to the motion, saying that the call for the recruitment was meant to strengthen the operational capabilities of the agency.