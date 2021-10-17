Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesteday held two parallel Congresses to elect its officers.

A faction loyal to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun held its own at the MKO Abiola international stadium, while the faction loyal to his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, held its own in front of the Ake palace in Abeokuta

The Dapo Abiodun faction held its under very peaceful environment, while that of Amosun was characterised by chaos .

Heavy gunshots on two occasions, greeted the parallel State Congress organized by APC members loyal to Senator Amosun.

The first disruption came shortly after security operatives, who had earlier sealed off the Pavilion, allowed Amosun’s loyalists into the premises after an alleged “order from the above.”

Caught in the melee of the disturbances were the current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite; the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial district, Tolu Odebiyi and the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM in the 2019 election in the State, Adekunle Akinlade.

The development left party faithfuls, who had thronged the venue in their hundreds to scamper for safety, even as police struggled to restore normalcy.

The second gunshots witnessed at the venue however, occurred after a man, who identified himself as Honourable Gbenga Opaleye, who claimed to be the Chairman appointed by the APC’s National Secretariat to monitor the Congress in Ogun State announced winners of the parallel party congress.

At the end of the crisis, several vehicles were destroyed, while some party faithful also sustained varying degrees of injuries