By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has described Dr. Bashir Tokubo Salam as a consistent politician who works assiduously for the success of any course he believes in, just as he congratulate him on his 61st birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, saluted the doggedness of the astute politician in the area of community development.

The erstwhile chairman of Ede North local government described BT Salam who is also former chairman of Ede South, as grassroot mobiliser who has impacted positively on the people of his area and state at large.

“On this occasion of your birthday today, I sincerely appreciate God on your behalf for the spirit of selfless service bestowed unto you,” he said. “I fervently prayed that God, the giver of wisdom will shower you more and spare your life to witness many birthday on the land of living, congratulations.”