Nurse banned for paying patient $3,000 to severe ex-lover’s penis, tongue

An Australian Nurse, Karenjeet Warburton, has been banned for four years for paying a patient $3,000 to cut off her boyfriend’s penis and tongue and also burn his face with acid, Daily Mail reports.

It was reported that Warburton had dated her ex-lover, a senior Queensland Police Inspector, Don McKay, between March 2020 and early 2021.

The Daily Mail reports the decision was published last week after it was handed down to Karenjeet Kaur Warburton in March by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Tribunal member Julie Dick heard Warburton had approached a patient she thought “might be up for sale” severely injuring her former boyfriend, senior Queensland Police Inspector Don McKay.

She reportedly handed the patient, Andrew Bown, photos of the inspector and his home between April 1 and October 6, 2021, and handed over $3,000 for the proposed hit.

“She had paid a significant amount and offered an even more significant amount to the proposed assailant,”Ms Dick wrote in the tribunal decision.

“Warburton instructed a law enforcement participant to have Insp McKay’s ‘penis and tongue cut off, his face burnt with acid, his spine to be severed with a knife for the purpose of causing paralysis, or to break every bone in his body so that he could no longer walk or talk.”

Ms Dick stated that Warburton’s efforts only stopped when she was taken into custody.

Advertisement

She pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to procure grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to procure a malicious act with intent and was sentenced to five years behind bars, to be suspended after 16 months.

When facing the health tribunal, the former nurse did not contest claims that she had committed professional misconduct by asking a patient to carry out her dirty work.

The tribunal banned Warburton from working in healthcare for four years, which included time she had already served behind bars.

“It is unfortunate that this serious behaviour has led to the respondent being in the difficult circumstances in which she now finds herself,” Ms Dick wrote in her ruling.

“The tribunal is aware she will have to reapply for registration.

“Upon doing so, she will be confronted with having no recency of practice and there will be other steps that she might have to take.”

Bown was charged with committing arson, attempting to procure a person to do grievous bodily harm to another person and possessing a dangerous item to assist another person in committing a crime.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars for his part in the plot by the Cairns District Court in November 2022.