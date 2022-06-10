Northern Nigeria Flour Mills posts 25 kobo to shareholders

Adebayo Obajemu

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) has recorded a final dividend of 25 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 March, 2022, even as it posted a turnover of N15.23 billion for the 12 months period, up by 75.74% from N8.67 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax announced for the period under review was N80.668 million, up by 15.37% from N69.919 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company was at 45 kobo, up by 15.37% from the EPS of 39 kobo reported the previous year.

At the share price of N10.60, the P/E ratio of NNFM is at 23.42x with earnings yield of 4.27%.