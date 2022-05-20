NLNG garners FIRS’ most supportive taxpayer award

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigeria LNG Limited has been honoured with recognition award by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, as its most supportive taxpayer.

The honour was contained in a statement by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, in which he commended the 20 top-performing taxpayers whose compliances to tax obligations helped the service surpass its N6trillion tax collection target in 2021.

Nami stated that FIRS was specifically elated that the feat was achieved, and it was possible to provide the government with the necessary funds to meet the social contracts with the citizens despite the very harsh global economic conditions imposed by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s top-performing taxpayers were earlier billed to be unveiled, recognised and awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari at an exclusive dinner during the FIRS 2022 National Tax Week, but the event could not hold because of the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja railway on the 28th of March 2022.

In his reaction to the honour and recognition, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, stated that the award was coming at an auspicious time when the company was celebrating its 33rd Incorporation Anniversary and taking stock of its programmes and their impact on the lives of Nigerians and the country.

Mshelbila reiterated NLNG’s commitment to its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria” and stated further that “the Company still has more to give by making gas count for the country and representing Nigeria in the league of top gas producers in the world.”

He affirmed the Company’s commitment to fulfilling its tax obligations in line with its vision of being a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria; and also thanked the board, management and staff of NLNG for their continued support.