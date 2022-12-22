Court strikes out NLNG objections in N1bn claims case by Macobarb

The State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has struck out the preliminary objections filed by the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in a case filed by one of its contractors, Macobarb International Limited.

The court in suit number PHC/2013/CS/2022 also awarded N200,000 against the Nigeria LNG Limited for wasting the court’s time by filing those objections.

Macobarb with its Chief Executive Officer, Shedrack Ogboru, had dragged the NLNG to court over a contract gone sour, asking for over N1billion for allegedly breaching terms of the contract and using same breaches to cancel the contract.

NLNG had raised preliminary objections on two grounds of the case being status barred and that the CEO was not a proper party.

But the judge, Hon. Justice C. Nwogu of State High Court 18, ruled that the NLNG wasted the court’s time by filing those objections.

The judge said the case was clearly filed within time in 2019 despite it being initially struck out. The court also ruled that the CEO, Shedrack Ogboru, was a proper person to be part of the case, being an injured party.

The court slammed the N200,000 award on the NLNG, saying citizens have the right under Nigerian laws to press for claims if they felt aggrieved and injured.

Backstory

Macobarb International Limited, an indigenous contractor had earlier took the NLNG to court demanding over N1billion for alleged breaches to a contract (B130142PPI, Access Control) in the NLNG plant area with three years duration.

The suit said the contract provided that Macobarb be paid bit by bit progressively based on the value of verified work done.