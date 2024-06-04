Connect with us

NLC says strike continues pending Tuesday review meeting
Published

1 hour ago

on

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has noted that the ongoing nationwide strike will continue despite the agreement signed with the Federal Government at Monday’s meeting.

The congress, in a post on X, on Tuesday said the industrial action which has grounded the nation’s economy will continue until Tuesday’s meeting of organs of the union where all resolutions of Monday’s meeting are expected to be reviewed.

“Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike,” the post read.

After a six-hour meeting with the leadership of the organised labour in Abuja, the Federal Government expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

The agreement stated that, “The President of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is committed to establishing a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000; and the Tripartite Committee will convene daily for the next week to finalise an agreeable National Minimum Wage.”

The organised labour also agreed to “immediately hold meetings of its organs to consider this new offer, and no worker would face victimisation as a consequence of participating in the industrial action.”

These resolutions were signed on behalf of the Federal Government by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Representing the organised labour were the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

