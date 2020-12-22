The federal government has extended the deadline for the registration of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecommunication service subscribers.

The ministry of communications and digital economy gave the extension on Monday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had given telecommunications companies a two-week ultimatum to block SIM cards not registered with NIN.

However, in the statement, the federal government said subscribers with NIN have a three-weeks extension from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021 for linking up; while those without NIN now have till February 9, 2021, unlike the initial December 30, 2020 deadline.

“The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020,” the statement read.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance,” the statement read.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:

“Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

“Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.

“NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”