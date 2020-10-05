The Nigerian equities market kicked off the week on a high, as all share index appreciated by +2.11% to close at 27,554.59 basis points as against +0.57% appreciation recorded previously.

This implies Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +2.65%. Market Breadth Market breadth closed positive as GLAXOSMITH led 36 Gainers as against 10 Losers topped by TRIPPLEG at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with previous outlook.

Market Turnover Market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +31.35% as against +42.45% uptick recorded in the previous session.

Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover., while Zenith and GT Bank topped market value list.

MRS led the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session