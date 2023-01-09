Nigeria’s crude oil production up to 1.23m bpd in December

Nigeria’s crude oil production increased in December 2022 to an average of 1.23 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.18 million bpd in November.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said this in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for December 2022.

The figure is 4.19 percent or 49,713 bpd higher compared to the November 2022 production figure of 1.18bpd.

With the addition of condensate, oil production totalled 1.413 million bpd in December — down from 1.414 million in November.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil.

It is usually separated from a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.