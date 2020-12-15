The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CJN had taken ill and was flown out of the country for treatment.

He was represented by Bode Rhodes-Vivour, a supreme court justice, at the swearing-in ceremony of 72 senior advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday.

Ibrahim Saulawa, justice of the supreme, on Tuesday, confirmed that the CJN tested positive for the virus and that he is currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

So far, 73,374 cases have been confirmed in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.