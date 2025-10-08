Connect with us

Nation

Nigeria’s ‘Chatham House’: Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre Debuts as Organisation Honours Ex-President
Advertisement

Nation

US lawmakers push Nigeria blacklist over alleged Christian genocide, CAN rejects claim

Nation

Banditry: Adeleke tasks traditional rulers to be vigilant

Nation

Profile: Meet May Agbamuche-Mbu new acting INEC chair

Nation

Carnival in Aba as Tinubu commissions reconstructed Port Harcourt Road

Nation

Insecurity: Ekiti rep urges governors to support Tinubu’s forest guard initiative

Nation

Yemisi Shyllon Museum unveils second edition of Collecting Now exhibition

Nation

Deadly romance: Fulani herders deploy charms, cash to win Okun women

Nation

Birthday: Osun CoS Akinleye felicitates Deputy Governor Adewusi

Nation

Osun LG crisis: NULGE asks workers to ignore resumption order

Nation

Nigeria’s ‘Chatham House’: Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre Debuts as Organisation Honours Ex-President

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigeria’s ‘Chatham House’: Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre Debuts as Organisation Honours Ex-President

 

Nigeria is set to establish its own version of London’s Chatham House with the unveiling of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre, announced on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) and the African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (ADDIS), was unveiled at a press briefing held at the Obasanjo Leadership Institute complex.

According to Prince Bimbo Roberts Folayan, Executive Director of NDDIS and ADDIS, the project is a tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in recognition of his unrivalled role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding across Africa.

“Chief Obasanjo’s leadership and conflict resolution initiatives have shaped Nigeria and advanced peace on the continent,” Folayan said. “We are pleased to announce the launch of The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo, the latest volume in the Eminent Nigerians Series, and the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre – Nigeria’s own Chatham House.”

The centre will be developed in partnership with the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Foundation.

New Book, Landmark Project

Folayan disclosed that a forthcoming book – a 380-page volume divided into 20 chapters – will detail Obasanjo’s conflict resolution strategies and his pivotal interventions in mediating peace across Africa.

He added that the centre will serve as a hub for national dialogue, peacebuilding, and democratic engagement at a time when Nigeria and other African countries face complex socio-political challenges.

Advertisement

“Land for the project has already been secured directly opposite the National Open University in Abuja,” he revealed. “Development will commence immediately after the official launch at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on November 27, 2025.”

High-Level Launch

The launch will be chaired by a respected African President and attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside several current and former Presidents, Governors, and international dignitaries. Invitations have already been accepted by a number of prominent global leaders.

Describing the initiative as more than just a book or an institution, Folayan framed it as a movement to strengthen democracy through dialogue and reflection.

“This is about building a Nigeria where conflicts are resolved peacefully, and where leadership is defined by vision, unity, and service,” he said. “Let us honour our heroes, learn from their wisdom, and build a stronger, more democratic society.”

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (146) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (393) Alex Otti (604) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (341) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (985) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (101) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (165) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (664) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement