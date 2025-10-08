Nigeria’s ‘Chatham House’: Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre Debuts as Organisation Honours Ex-President

Nigeria is set to establish its own version of London’s Chatham House with the unveiling of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre, announced on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) and the African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (ADDIS), was unveiled at a press briefing held at the Obasanjo Leadership Institute complex.

According to Prince Bimbo Roberts Folayan, Executive Director of NDDIS and ADDIS, the project is a tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in recognition of his unrivalled role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding across Africa.

“Chief Obasanjo’s leadership and conflict resolution initiatives have shaped Nigeria and advanced peace on the continent,” Folayan said. “We are pleased to announce the launch of The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo, the latest volume in the Eminent Nigerians Series, and the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre – Nigeria’s own Chatham House.”

The centre will be developed in partnership with the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Foundation.

New Book, Landmark Project

Folayan disclosed that a forthcoming book – a 380-page volume divided into 20 chapters – will detail Obasanjo’s conflict resolution strategies and his pivotal interventions in mediating peace across Africa.

He added that the centre will serve as a hub for national dialogue, peacebuilding, and democratic engagement at a time when Nigeria and other African countries face complex socio-political challenges.

“Land for the project has already been secured directly opposite the National Open University in Abuja,” he revealed. “Development will commence immediately after the official launch at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on November 27, 2025.”

High-Level Launch

The launch will be chaired by a respected African President and attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside several current and former Presidents, Governors, and international dignitaries. Invitations have already been accepted by a number of prominent global leaders.

Describing the initiative as more than just a book or an institution, Folayan framed it as a movement to strengthen democracy through dialogue and reflection.

“This is about building a Nigeria where conflicts are resolved peacefully, and where leadership is defined by vision, unity, and service,” he said. “Let us honour our heroes, learn from their wisdom, and build a stronger, more democratic society.”