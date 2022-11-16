'Nigerians in Diaspora remit $20bn'

Nigeria’s federal government says it has concluded an arrangement to launch a Diaspora Mortgage Loan Scheme for Nigerians living abroad.

Hamman Madu, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the scheme would be launched before the end of the year.

According to him, it will provide opportunities for Nigerians living abroad to own property in the country without necessarily coming back home physically.

Madu spoke at the ongoing three-day fifth Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, with the theme, ‘Optimising investment opportunities for national development.’

He said, “The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria has recognised that Nigerians in the diaspora contribute significantly to their host communities and Nigeria economies.

“Money remitted back home has helped to stabilise our country. According to the Federal Government statistics, there are over 20 million Nigerians in the diaspora and the last one year, money remitted back home is in excess of $20bn.

“You invest in your family, friends and the country leading to a huge economic transformation. It is in view of the foregoing and in order to broaden its own mandate of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, that we developed a national housing fund product for Nigerians in the Diaspora.”