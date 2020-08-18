Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined by 0.27% to close at 25,132.67 points against the previous close of 25,199.84 points.

Market Capitalisation closed at N13.111 trillion, down by 0.27% from the previous close of N13.146 trillion, thereby shedding N35 billion.

An aggregate of 161.23 million units of shares were traded in 3,597 deals, valued at N1.85 billion.

Market Breadth

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities gained against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Unilever led other percentage gainers with 10% growth, closing at N13.75 from the previous close of N12.50.

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (NNFM), Julius Berger, AXA Mansard and Ardova Plc among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.82%, 9.63%, 9.43% and 9.41% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Livestock Feeds led other price decliners as it shed 8.33% of its share price to close at N0.55 from the previous close of N0.60.

Vita Foam and International Breweries among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.22 and 3.51% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 19 million units of its shares in 231 deals, valued at N472.19 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 18.6 million units of its shares in 312 deals, valued at N848.49 million.

Sterling Bank traded about 14.33 million units of its shares in 98 deals, valued at N16.75 million