Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.12% to close at 49,475.43 points from the previous close of 49,416.18 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.12% to close at N26.948 trillion from the previous close of N26.916 trillion, thereby gaining N32 billion.

An aggregate of 411 million units of shares were traded in 2,992 deals, valued at N6.3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 21 equities appreciated in their share prices against 11 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

University Press led other gainers with 9.83% growth to close at N1.90 from the previous close of N1.73.

THOMAS WYAAT and African Prudential among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.68% and 9.35% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JAPAUL GOLD led other price decliners as it shed 3.70% of its share price to close at N0.26 from the previous close of N0.27.

Mutual Benefits and FTN Cocoa among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 3.45% and 3.33% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UPDCREIT traded about 245 million units of its shares in 31 deals, valued at about N760 million.

FBNH traded about 55.9 million units of its shares in 200 deals, valued at N611 million.

GEREGU traded about 25 million units of its shares in 34 deals, valued at about N2.6 billion.