Nigeria’s Federal Government has asked the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to investigate the alleged involvement of an Ivorian police officer in the imprisonment and eventual death of a Nigerian lady, Itunu Babalola, who passed away on Sunday.

The government also presented a protest letter from the deceased’s family to the Ivorian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Traore Kalilou, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking during a meeting with Kalilou, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, admonished the Ivorian government to ensure a thorough investigation into Babalola’s death at the Military Hospital two days after she was admitted for diabetes.

The late Itunu had accused an Ivorian of robbery at her residence and insisted on filing a case against him.

The accused, who was related to an Ivorian policeman, reportedly asked her to drop the case, but she refused.

She reportedly went ahead to file a criminal complaint against him under the name, Becky Paul, but instead of investigating her allegations, a charge of human trafficking was slammed against Babalola and she was subsequently sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, a term later reduced to 10 years.

“The father has officially written a letter which I would present to you and also on our part, we have written to the Interpol. We are inviting Interpol into this matter because it involves a policeman,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

“All we want is that Itunu’s death should not be in vain; we want the dead to get justice. We condole with the family and our mission in Abidjan is on top of the matter. That is why we have come to see you. On behalf of her family, I present to you the communication from her father.”