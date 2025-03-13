Nigeria spent $817.4m on debt servicing in 2 months   

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that Nigeria spent $817.4m, approximately N1.26 trillion, to service debts in the first two months of 2025.

This represents a 3.12 percent decline compared to $843.73 million spent in the corresponding period of 2024.

The data, contained in the CBN International Payments Report, also shows that in January 2025, the government spent $540.7 million and in February 2025 it spent $276.7 million on debt servicing.

Further breakdown shows that the country had spent $3.81 billion (about N5.9 trillion) for debt service/Payments in 2024.

The Federal Government had presented its largest national budget in 65 years, with a record-breaking N54.99 trillion proposed spending, representing a 56.89 percent increase from the N35.05 trillion budgeted in 2024 (including a supplementary N6.2 trillion).

President Bola Tinubu described it as the “Budget of Restoration,” aimed at stabilising the economy and driving growth.

In the budget debt servicing is allocated N16.3 trillion, a 95 percent increase from N8.25 trillion budgeted in 2024.

Meanwhile, data showed that Nigeria’s foreign trade in Letters of Credit, LC, payments fell by 0.55 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to $160 million in the first two months of this year from $160.9 million in the corresponding period of last year.

LC payments is one of the critical measure of a country’s credit worthiness but a decline or increase could also reflect developments in volume of import trades.

LC payments for 2024 stood at $801.06 million, representing a 39 percent YoY decline from $1.32billion in 2023.