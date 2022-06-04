Nigeria rakes in $57.79m FDI from tech in Q1 2022 

The latest capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector attracted a total of $57.79 million in foreign direct investments in Q1 2022.

The figure represents a 2.6% increase year-on-year when compared to the $56.28 million the sector attracted in Q1 2021.

According to the The NBS data, the funds attracted by the telecoms sector accounted for 3.67% of the total capital importation in the first quarter of this year, which stood at $1.57 billion.