Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) has announcedthe listing of $4 billion Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The listing is in three tranches:

•7 years – USD1.25 billion due September 2028 at 6.125%

•12 years – USD1.50 billion due September 2033 at 7.375%

•30 years – USD1.25 billion due September 2051 at 8.250%

The Eurobond, which was issued in September 2021, was oversubscribed to the tune of USD12.2 Billion, and was described as “one of Africa’s most successful financial trades of 2021”.

Currently, the three-tranche listing of the Eurobonds on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has provided a diversified pool of financial offerings for investors.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!