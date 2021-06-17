Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Exchange Group on Tuesday delisted Evans Medical Plc, Nigerian-German Chemical Plc, Roads Nigeria Plc and Unic Diversified Holdings Plc from its official trading list.

The companies were delisted under the compulsory delisting window of the Exchange. The delisting of the companies was approved by the board of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in line with the regulatory delisting process of NGX and endorsed by the chief executive officer of NGX as a result of persistent non-compliance with the post listing rules of the Exchange