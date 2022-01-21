An official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro has not signed any contract to take over as coach of the Super Eagles after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The NFF had before the Nations Cup, indicated that it had hired Peseiro to take over from Augustine Eguavoen, who is currently the NFF technical director.

Eguavoen was put in charge of the team after Gernot Rohr was fired.

The former defender has led the Super Eagles to three straight victories at the AFCON, despite having barely two weeks to train the team.

His performance in Cameroon had led to many calling on the country’s football body to to retain him as permanent coach for the Eagles.

As if to suggest that such might be the case, an NFF executive council member who does not want to be named, told ESPN that the 61-year-old Portuguese was expected to be in Cameroon as an observer prior to taking over for the World Cup qualifiers in March, but has not travelled because he doesn’t have a contract yet.

“He is not in Cameroon because we have not signed a contract with him yet, he said. “If he had signed a contract, he would have definitely been in Cameroon as planned.

“We are managing the public trust. So we have to look at what the people want and we also know what we want as well.

“What we all agree on is that we want the team to do well, to play good football, to make Nigerians happy and to win trophies.”