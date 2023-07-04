Col. Onasanya (right) receiving the handover staff from his predecessor, Brigadier-Gen. Aminu Umar

The new Commander of the Presidential Guards Brigade, Col. Adebisi Onasanya, has officially taken over from Brigadier Gen Aminu Umar who was posted to the Army War College.

The Presidential Guards Brigade is responsible for the security and protection of the Commander in Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the first family.

Speaking at a short handing over ceremony on Tuesday, the former Commander, Brigadier General Aminu, described Col. Onasanya as a proper and thorough bread officer who will succeed in his new assignment.

“I have no doubt about his capacity. I have known him since his NDA days and I have no doubt that he is equal to the task.

“He has been part and parcel of the Guards Brigade for a long time. He is a wonderful officer, Onasanya will do well”, he said.

“Never fail to tell the truth to power. It is based on the information that you give the commander that will lead him to succeed.

“For those just joining, the responsibility is that the stakes are high. Whatever you do now, know that you are doing it at the national level. There is no room for failure at the national level. If you don’t leave up to expectation, there will be no place to hide”, he advised battalion commanders, officers and soldiers.

Brigadier General Aminu, who is moving to the Army War College as Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, while speaking on his exit, said: “Change in the Army is a routine activity”.

Responding, Col. Onasanya thanked the outgoing commander for his warm reception and swift handover of the command, noting that his achievement in the area of infrastructural development and general improvement in the welfare of the troops within the short period he served attested to his dedication to serve and meaningful contributions to the service of the nation.

He assured his predecessor of his commitment to continue with his good legacies to further enhance the welfare of the troops under command.

Earlier, the new commander was conducted round units under the command, including the 7 Guards Battalion Maitama, 102 Guards Battalion Suleja, 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada, 177 Guards Battalion Keffi and Guards Brigade Garrison located in Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).