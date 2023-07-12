The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has granted one month of amnesty to cultists in the state to renounce their membership in various groups to which they belonged.

Alamutu at a press conference held at the Command Headquarters, in Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the window opportunity would enable the cultists to surrender arms and ammunition in their possession.

He said operatives of the command would comb out cultists who refused to renounce their memberships in all nooks and crannies of the state.

The CP said many innocent ones were lured into cultism without their consent and knowing the implication of joining any of the dreaded groups.

He said the police under his leadership would not fold its arms and allow some unscrupulous elements to make life unbearable for law-abiding indigenes and residents of the state.

“We are aware that some people were lured into cultism without knowing the implication, and so they got trapped.

“The Command has opened a window of amnesty to such people. So they should renounce their membership of these groups and surrender all arms and ammunition in their custody.

“They have a period of one month to do that. After the period of one month from today 11th July 2023, there is going to be a total clamp down on all known and unknown cultists who are perpetrating heinous crimes in the state.

“The Command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements will be making life unbearable for the good and law-abiding indigenes and residents of Ogun State”, the CP stated.