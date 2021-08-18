The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), has sealed off three factories in Ogun State for illegal operation and violation of environmental laws.

Assistant Director, NESREA Headquarters, Abuja, Gloria Oboh, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital, after the operation.

Oboh who visited some of the industries during the operation in company of the Ogun State Coordinator, NESREA, Aliu Kehinde, shut down the three facilities in Sango-Ota and Agbara in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that Plenco industry, Sango-Ota, Strongpack Limited, Agbara, and Cometstar Manufacturing Limited, Agbara, were sealed off for violating environmental statutory laws of the country, PUNCH reported.

She said NESREA was saddled with the responsibility of enforcing environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards, and regulations, to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for Nigerians.

Oboh added that the agency also had the responsibility of enforcing compliance with provisions of international agreements, protocols, conventions, and treaties on the environment.

According to her, the affected firms were expected to obtain their permit and environmental audit before operation, but did not.

She said, “We sealed off the industries because they could not produce relevant documents to show their level of compliance to environmental laws which is a serious offence