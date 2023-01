The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is to hold a series of dialogue on the Nigerian economy with presidential candidates that will accentuate discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, in Abuja, said the presidential dialogue series is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation and would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.

“Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity.

“In a bid to live up to our mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, we will actively seek independent direct engagements with the presidential candidates on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions, in the national interest.

“The Presidential Dialogue on Economic Policy will seek to curate content that focuses on the state of the economy and addresses the concerns of the citizens before the 2023 presidential elections”, the statement read.