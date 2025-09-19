Connect with us

Dangote accuses fuel marketers of pushing for N75 price hike, rejects demand
Nigerian man in UK indicted for $235,000 cyber fraud targeting US university

Jim Ovia raises Zenith Bank stake to 14.12% after N350bn hybrid offer

FG promises Nigerians passports within 7 days of application

FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

NEC approves nationwide rollout of NASENI solar irrigation pumps

AfDB invests $25m in TCX to boost local currency financing in Africa

Tunji-Ojo lists gains as Nigeria ends multi-centre passport production after 62 years

FAAC disburses record N2.23trn in August, highest revenue allocation in Nigeria's history

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has accused members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) of demanding a N75 per litre increase in the price of petrol and diesel before agreeing to lift products directly from its gantry.

If implemented, the demand would raise the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to about N950 per litre and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) to around N1,090 in some parts of the country.

The refinery explained that while it sells products at gantry price, DAPPMAN insists on coastal logistics, a process that would add N75 per litre in extra costs. Based on daily national consumption of 40 million litres of petrol and 15 million litres of diesel, the additional cost translates to about N1.5 trillion annually.

In a statement, the refinery said it would not absorb such costs or increase its gantry price to accommodate the marketers’ demands.

“We have no intention of increasing our gantry price to accommodate such demands, nor are we willing to pay a subsidy of over N1.5 trillion, a practice that historically defrauded the Federal Government for many years. DAPPMAN and other marketers are welcome to lift products directly from our gantry and benefit from our logistics-free initiative,” it stated.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

