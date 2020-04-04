BY EMEKA EJERE

In response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), which has led to social distancing, lockdown, and travel restrictions the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued additional guidance to operators, quoted companies and stakeholders in the capital market.

Among the areas of emphasis was the conduct of Annual General Meetings.

SEC had in an earlier circular adjusted mode of operation for organisations under its watch..

The additional guidelines were disclosed in a circular issued by SEC to market operators, stakeholders which Business Hallmark was privy to.

Some of the additional measures by the apex capital market regulator include;

All public companies are required to continue to make material disclosures to investors on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations.

They should also disclose the trend and outlook for the company, and updates on the implementation of business continuity plans. Their disclosures should be published on their websites and other relevant media.

All public companies who plan to conduct their Annual General Meetings (AGMs) are required to ensure that the conduct of the meetings complies with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Investments and Securities Act, the SEC Rules and Regulations, relevant government and health circulars and guidelines issued in this regard.

Debt issuers are also expected to continue to engage Trustees and ensure that relevant disclosures are provided. Trustees are required to provide updates to the commission accordingly.

All CMOs are to continue with the monitoring of the real and potential risks that COVID-19 may have on their business operations and the discharge of services to investors and clients.