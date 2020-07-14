Adebayo Obajemu

There was stability at the parallel market Monday as the exchange rate remained stable closing at N460/$1. However, on the officially recognized NAFEX Market, the forex turnover rose by 44.4% while the exchange rate strengthened to N386/$1.

At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira remained stable as it closed at N465 to a dollar on Monday, according to information from Aboki FX a prominent FX tracking website. This was the same rate that it exchanged on Friday. However, during intraday trading, it was observed the dollar sold for as high as N467/$ and as low as N462/$1.

NAFEX: The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N386/$1, compared to the N387 that was reported on Friday, July 10, representing a N1 gain. The opening indicative rate was N387.46 to a dollar on Monday.