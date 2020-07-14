Adebayo Obajemu

One of the aftermath of the Covid-19 is the explosion of the global digital population. This has become possible as a result of confining of peoples within the four walls of their rooms and home. To kill boredom, the internet has become a ready resource or platform for commercial and noncommercial interactions.

The implication of this is that more and more people are becoming prone to using the internet. That also has an impact on the global digital population. According to information from Statistica, about 4.57 billion people were active users of the internet in April 2020. This represents 59% of global population.

Among the global internet users, China, India and the United States of America recorded more internet users than the rest of the countries. As Covid-19 makes it more obvious that much can be done through the internet without any physical presence, the current global online penetration rate of 59% will increase in no distant time.

Places like Northern Europe are almost there with a 95% internet penetration rate, Other countries with high internet penetration rates include the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Denmark, and South Korea. Ironically, the next-door neighbour to South Korea, North Korea has almost zero internet penetration rate.