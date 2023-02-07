NAHCO Posts N16.37bn revenue in 12 months, boosts PAT by 254%

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) recently published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022.

The result shows significant growth in the Company’s topline and bottom line figures.

A turnover of N16.37 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 60% from N10.23 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 254.42% to N2.73 billion from N771.6 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of NAHCO stands at N1.40.

At the share price of N8.65, the P/E ratio of NAHCO stands at 6.16x with earnings yield of 16.62%