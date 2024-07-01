Connect with us

NAF says Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, not helicopter crashed in Kaduna
Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has explained that it was a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and not a helicopter that crashed in Kaduna.

Reports had emerged that NAF helicopter crashed in the early hours of Monday in Tami village, located in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, the spokesman for the NAF, Edward Gabkwet in a statement on Monday, said it was a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and not a helicopter as earlier believed.

Gabkwet said, “A NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 Km from the Base. Since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on the ground.

“A preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap. Nigerians can rest assured that this minor setback will not, in any way, impinge on all ongoing operations.”

