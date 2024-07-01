Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter on Monday, crashed in Tami village, located in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The pilot managed to execute emergency procedures safely before the crash which witnesses said occurred at approximately 5:00 am, causing significant alarm among residents.

The helicopter said to be on a routine operational flight, experienced technical difficulties that led to the crash.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the pilot emerged from the wreckage largely unscathed.

Residents of Tami village gathered at the crash site, offering assistance where possible and expressing relief that no lives were lost.

It was gathered that a team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation.

They cordoned off the crash site to prevent unauthorised access and to ensure the safety of the villagers. The officers also began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time.

As of the time of filling the report the Nigerian Air Force has not released an official statement regarding the incident, but an investigation is expected to be launched to ascertain the factors leading to the crash.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

