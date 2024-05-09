N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail

Hadi Sirika, a former Aviation Minister, alongside his daughter, Fatima, has been granted N100m bail after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged corrupt practices involving about N2.7 billion brought against him by the Federal Government.

Sirika was arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji at the Federal High Court in Abuja along with his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and a firm – Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The daughter and son-in-law also pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges when read to them.

Following their denial of the fraud charges, their respective lawyers moved applications for their bail which was granted by the judge.

Justice Oriji admitted the three defendants on bail for N100m and two sureties each in the like sum.

The sureties must be responsible citizens with verifiable home addresses while one of them must have landed property with a certificate of occupancy signed by the FCT Minister.

The judge ordered that the defendants must not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

If unable to perfect the bail conditions, Justice Oriji ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody till the time of perfection of bail conditions.

The court fixed June June 10th for the commencement of the trial.

Sirika served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Wednesday said it would arraign Sirika and the three others.

