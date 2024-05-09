Connect with us

Nation

N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail
Advertisement

Nation

Number of out-of-school children in Nigeria rises to 18.3m – UNICEF

Nation

Activists stage protest, demand release of detained FIJ journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

Nation

Kaduna begins move to relocate 359 schools over insecurity

Nation

Gov Otti flags off 3.5km Osisioma-Ekeakpara road

Nation

Gov Otti condoles with Nuhu Ribadu over brother's death

Nation

US govt, Coca-Cola Foundation partner to launch Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity

Nation

ICAN commends Gov Otti's transformation of Abia

Nation

Gunmen kill one, abduct travellers on Sagamu-Benin expressway

Nation

Concern grows as Lagos govt says 80% of buildings in Lekki have no approval

Nation

N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail

Published

47 mins ago

on

N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail

Hadi Sirika, a former Aviation Minister, alongside his daughter, Fatima, has been granted N100m bail after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged corrupt practices involving about N2.7 billion brought against him by the Federal Government.

Sirika was arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji at the Federal High Court in Abuja along with his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and a firm – Al Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The daughter and son-in-law also pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges when read to them.

News continues after this Advertisement

Following their denial of the fraud charges, their respective lawyers moved applications for their bail which was granted by the judge.

Justice Oriji admitted the three defendants on bail for N100m and two sureties each in the like sum.

The sureties must be responsible citizens with verifiable home addresses while one of them must have landed property with a certificate of occupancy signed by the FCT Minister.

The judge ordered that the defendants must not travel out of the country without express permission of the court.

If unable to perfect the bail conditions, Justice Oriji ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody till the time of perfection of bail conditions.

The court fixed June June 10th for the commencement of the trial.

Sirika served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Wednesday said it would arraign Sirika and the three others.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *