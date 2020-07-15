By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Again, N-Power Beneficiaries of Batch A and B, have begged the Federal Government for a permanent employment.

They also kicked against the GEEP loan the FG has prepared for them as exit package, saying there was no need for them to undergo Psychometric test before accessing the loan.

To them, the loan should not be conditional or hinged on any test.

Recall that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed in an interview on “NTA Tuesday Live” earlier this year, disclosed that the veteran NPower beneficiaries will get GEEP Loan so they won’t go back to the streets unengaged.

However, reacting to this, some of the volunteers said the loan is too small to start a business and they would rather prefer the Government makes them permanent staff.

One of the volunteers, Yahaya Ibrahim said, “We, the N-power beneficiaries of Batch A and B say NO to Psychometric test as a condition for loan. We regard this a distraction and insult to us as graduate beneficiaries.

“If they are sincere, this would have been communicated to us before disengagement, without test and for all beneficiaries. The amount is even too small to start anything in today’s Nigeria. They should give this loan to the Non-graduates categories.

“Can our leaders treat their children who are not better than us this way after years of service to their fatherland? Because of threat of exit if not found in our PAP, we resigned from our private jobs, we were strictly supervised by different supervisors, especially those in the N-teach category.

“They brought this GEEP Loan to distract and divide us seeing that our protest is beginning to yield result. Some of us are now more than 35 years and may not get a government job again as a result of serving our Country through N-power. We should wise-up and say no to GEEP loan. PERMANENCY IS WHAT WE WANT.”

Speaking in the same view, another volunteer, Frank Adegbemi called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the country to prevail upon the Minister of Finance to jack up the exit package fund of the beneficiaries for national development.

Accident to Adegbemi, the loan would do a lot of good to youths to be meaningfully engaged. This, he said, would eradicate crimes in the country.

He said the beneficiaries would prefer to be permanently engaged in the scheme adding that this would lessen the unemployment burden confronting the country.