Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor on Wednesday suspended Mr. Emmanuel Adebisi, his Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societal Matter over diversion of 70 bags of palliative rice.

The governor also warned transport workers in the state against actions and activities capable of plunging the state into violence and lawlessness.

This was contained in a release issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

News continues after this Advertisement

The governor said Adebisi’s suspension stands pending the outcome of investigations by a committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye.

Governor Adeleke also directed the Commissioner for Transportation to again summon a reconciliatory meeting of all the warring groups within the transport sector.

“The officials and their members should desist from distracting Osun people from many ongoing laudable projects and delivery of good governance,” he said.

“This administration will not condone lawlessness and acts of violence. We must not and can not afford to return to the era of the previous administration. Our government has zero tolerance for violence.

“Any issue within the transport management should be resolved in line with due process. Internally Generated Revenue in Osun State is strictly regulated within a framework of accountability and transparency that can not be breached.

“Our government has automated revenue collection while integrating multiple revenue points into a single billing process. Our IGR has increased as a consequence of our innovations and zero tolerance for revenue leakages. Diversion of revenue is a thing of the past in Osun State.

“The Commissioner for Transportation is to engage the transport officials and reconcile all financial records. Any transport official who engages in violence will face the full wrath of the law.”

News continues after this Advertisement