Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has insisted that she is 35 years of age, and not 46 as some people alleged

The actress who took to her Instagram page to respond to allegations of age falsification, following her 35th birthday celebration, noted that her mother is still in her 50s and there’s no way she would be 46.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star had celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend and there were some netizens who claimed that she was older than 35.

Sharing a family portrait on Instagram, the actress said she had no reason to falsify her age and warned off the trolls.

She said, “This is my mum who is in her 50s, so how in God’s name will I be 46?

“Yes, I am 35 years old and this will be (the) last time I will address this. I don’t need to be an old woman to achieve anything or be an actress. Success and luck comes to anyone when it is their time. Focus on making money.”