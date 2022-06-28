Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has taken to social media to announce the end of her nine-year marriage to her husband, Austin Faani, noting that she doesn’t want to die.

This will be the second time she’s announcing her marriage is over on social media in two years.

She titled her Monday night’s post, “Leave now alive or leave as a corpse.”

The mother of four said, “Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for

“a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”. I sincerely and publicly apologise for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my ‘perceived paradise’.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”