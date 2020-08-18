Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing Public of the appointment of Mr. Samson Adejonwo as the new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Company. He replaces Mr. Charles Agutu as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

The Board and Management of the Company commends Mr. Charles Agutu’s financial proficiency, which influenced the growth of the Company during his tenure. His resignation is effective immediately.

Mr. Samson Adejonwo has over twelve (12) years’ experience in Accounting and Management. He held various positions in organizations, such as Summit Finance Company, ALM Consulting Limited before joining MRS Holdings Limited.

He holds an MBA degree in International Business Management from Lagos State University and he is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO), he was the Finance Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited. Mr. Samson Adejonwo’s appointment is effective August 17, 2020.