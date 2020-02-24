Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari was absent when the president met with service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

Monguno, who served as national security adviser during the first term of Buhari but whose tenure has not been officially renewed, has been in the news over a disagreement with Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

Appointed co-chair of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC), the Cable reported, Monguno has always been part of such security meeting.

After meeting with Buhari, the service chiefs headed straight to the office of Kyari for another round of meeting.