Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his supporters, residents of the state, and Nigerians at large to express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his timely intervention in the state’s political crisis, which he said helped avert a descent into anarchy.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement on Thursday in Port Harcourt to mark his second year in office, Fubara said the reconciliation process was well underway and would soon lead to the full restoration of executive and legislative functions in the state.

“I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will return to your offices – not just in the Executive arm, but also the Legislative arm,” Fubara said. “I believe the strong relationships we once had will be rekindled, and together we will work for the good and progress of our state. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

The governor called on his supporters to commit fully to the peace process, stressing that the state’s stability and development must take precedence over individual interests.

“We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr. President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation and stabilise the polity. If not for him, the story would have been different today,” he said. “I don’t know how he gets his information, but he acted with wisdom and at the right time. He is the one you should thank.”

Fubara also expressed personal gratitude to President Tinubu and to those who lobbied for federal intervention in the escalating crisis between his administration and factions loyal to former Governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He acknowledged that political tensions had overshadowed the planned celebration of his administration’s second anniversary but assured the people that his government would emerge stronger and more committed to delivering the dividends of democracy.

“There’s no doubt we’ve recorded achievements in various sectors, but the crisis has affected our ability to highlight them,” he said. “Nonetheless, we are coming back stronger, more united, and focused on development.”

Fubara appealed for forgiveness from anyone who may have been disappointed by his handling of the crisis, insisting his actions were guided by the need to preserve peace and safeguard the state’s future.

He further confirmed that reconciliation efforts with Wike were ongoing and expressed optimism that peace would soon be fully restored.

“There is no reason there will not be peace between me and my ‘Oga’,” he said, referring to Wike. “We are meeting, and we will reconcile. What is important is for the state to move forward.”

He also disclosed that several meetings had been held following the president’s intervention, including some at Wike’s residence in Abuja.

Fubara reiterated his commitment to peace, reconciliation, and good governance, and called on all aggrieved stakeholders to put the interest of Rivers State first.