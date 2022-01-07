Terrorists have killed at least 200 persons in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State between Wednesday and Thursday.

Many villages in the two local governments came under attack by the invading terrorists said to fleeing to the western part of Zamfara State to escape onslaught by Nigerian troops supported by aerial bombardment.

On Wednesday, the armed men attacked about five communities of Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji Rafin Gero, Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs.

Multiple sources gave different figures of casualties recorded during the rampage by the terrorists.

It was learnt that the armed men loyal to terror kingpin, Bello Turji, who were displaced by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force from their enclaves in Fakai forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area, and were moving southwards of Zamfara when they descended on the locals killing many.

Daily Trust quoted a source at the palace of Emir of Anka to have said last night that 43 dead bodies have been recovered from some of the affected villages.

The terrorists were said to have come in large numbers with some of them on motorbikes.

“They fired at residents and torched residential houses and food stores. The residents of the communities especially women and children had to scamper to safety,” Daily Trust quoted a source to have said.

“Some of them are taking refuge in Bukkuyum Local Government Area and some other relatively safer communities. The whereabouts of dozens of other residents are still unknown.

“Up to the wee hours of Thursday, displaced persons were massing up in Nassarawa Burkullu community, some of them with serious injuries from gunshots. It was really very pathetic,” he said.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked some villages in the two local government areas, killing over 200 people in the process.

An eyewitness, who spoke to the BBC Hausa Service, said three villages, Rafin Danya, Kurfa and Rafin Gero, were completely burnt down by the bandits.

It was also gathered that the villages suffered heavy casualties.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the state Commissioner for Security, Mamman Tsafe, did not yield results as he did not take his calls.

Meanwhile, terrorists on Wednesday evening killed two passengers and abducted 40 people along Gembu-Bali road in Taraba State.

The terrorists were said to have blocked the Jamtari/ Gayam axis along Genbu-Bali road, abducted passengers, and moved them into the forest surrounded by mountains.

The terrorists, it was gathered, were part of the bandits that relocated to the state from Zamfara and Katsina States in recent weeks.

The police spokesman in Taraba State, DSP Usman Abdullahi who confirmed the incident, however said the number of passengers abducted is yet to be ascertained