Market drops further, closes 0.54% Lower

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday plummeted further as the All-Share Index closed 0.54% lower to settle at 96,907.73 compared with 97,432.02 recorded on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation declined by N318 billion or 0.54% to close at N58.721 trillion from N59.039 trillion recorded in the previous session.

Aggregate volume and value of traded stocks settled at 1.2 billion units and N14.2 billion in 10,386 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed negative as 17 stocks gained against 30 stocks that declined in their share prices at the end of the day’s trading

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT and UBA led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.63 and N31.90 from the previous close of N3.30.

EUNISELL, Sterling Bank, and PZ also made it to the green table, gaining 9.96%, 5.96% and 4.55% respectively.

Percentage Losers

VAVERTON tops the price decliners’ list, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.80 from N2.00.

ARADEL, OANDO and FTN Cocoa, shed 9.99%, 9.98% and 9.90% respectively, ahead of other price decliners.

Volume Drivers

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings traded about 567 million units of its shares in 23 deals, valued at about N288.5 million.

UBA traded about 281 million units of its shares in 1,051 deals, valued at about N7.29 billion.

Sterling Bank traded about 122 million units of its shares in 272 deals, valued at about N603 million.